Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Naira Marley, a singer, have apologized to the Lagos government for flouting social distancing directives by attending Funke Akindele’s party.





The duo were earlier made to appear in court alongside Folashade, Gbadamosi’s wife, after which the charges to be filed against them were conditionally dropped on the basis of their remorse.





In an apology letter dated April 9, Marley and Gbadamosi undertook to obey all social regulations of the government towards curbing the spread of COVID-19.





The duo, as was part of the conditions for their charges to be dropped, also vowed to go into isolation for a period of 14 days, to protect members of the public from any potential infection.

“I hereby apologize to the governor and the good people of Lagos state in any manner that I may have violated the social distancing regulations and stay at home order of the president,” the letters read in part.



