It was earlier reported that the President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening ordered “gradual easing” of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States but imposed an 8pm to 6am curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.Following the presidential directive on Monday night, Sanwo-Olu advised workers in the state to restrict commute time to-and-from work to between 8am and 6pm.He reminded Lagosians that the use of face masks remains mandatory in public places as stated by the President in his address to the nation.“Work hours will be pegged between 8am and 6pm, with adequate time allocated for commuting.Lagos is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria. For a lot of industries, the lockdown has shown the many potentials of working from home, please take advantage of this, even as we expand testing, contact tracing and continue to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, over 50 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country were reported in Lagos, the highest by any state.