An Indian mother has named her twins born during the coronavirus lockdown in her country after the deadly virus.Preeti Verma, from central India, named the boy Covid and the girl Corona.They were born penultimate Friday.But she says the names may change when they get olderPreeti said they would not forget the hardships endured during this time.The 27-year-old, from Chhattisgarh, central India, said that the pandemic has also brought with it some happy memories.She said: “The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable.“Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene and inculcate other good habits.“Thus, we thought about these names.”Speaking of the day her babies were born, she said: “Late night of March 26, I suddenly experienced severe labour pain and somehow my husband arranged an ambulance operated under the 102 Mahtari Express service.“As no vehicular movement was allowed on roads due to the lockdown, we were stopped by police at various places but they let us go after noticing my condition.“I was wondering what would happen in the hospital as it was midnight, but fortunately doctors and other staff were very cooperative.”Preeti said family and friends wanted to visit them in hospital but were not able to because of the restrictions.