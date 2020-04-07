Oyo State has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 11.Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, announced this in a tweet on Tuesday.He said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for two suspected cases came back positive, today. One of the new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to the country from the United Arab Emirates on March 22, 2020. The second case is a 42-year-old man who is a contact of an earlier confirmed COVID-19 case.“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 11. Two cases have been discharged. So, there are nine active cases.“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force: Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing.”