Makinde stated this on Wednesday via a map representation of COVID-19 cases in the state posted on Twitter.The state has reported 21 cases of the virus so far, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday night.The map posted by the governor showed six LGAs with confirmed cases.Ibadan North LGA has the highest number of cases with 15 infections, Ido LGA followed with two cases while Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-West, Lagelu and Oluyole LGAs have one case each.The governor said the state was working on getting more reagents to fast-track the processing of COVID-19 results.He said, “Due to a shortage of reagents required to process COVID-19 tests, we currently have a number of pending results. Of the 775 samples collected so far, 300 are awaiting results.“We are already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest time possible to enable us to clear the backlog. We appeal for patience from those who are awaiting results.“Meanwhile, we will continue conducting tests at the drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium.”