Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, says the state has recorded its first COVID-19 death.





He made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday night, while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.





According to him, the patient died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, before his test result came out.





He also said efforts to trace the patient’s contacts were ongoing and asked persons who believe they could have been infected or who have respiratory symptoms to contact the emergency operations centre for their samples to be collected.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back POSITIVE. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today. Contact tracing has already commenced,” he said.





He also added that one of the cases confirmed in the state has been transferred to Lagos, and as a result, there are currently five active cases in state.





In total, 17 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state, and of that figure, two persons have been transferred, while nine have been discharged.





Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, had announced that confirmed COVID-19 cases would no longer be transferred across states, irrespective of whether the person was confirmed positive outside his/her state of residence.





Speaking on Wednesday at the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing, he said this was to reduce the spread of coronavirus during such transfers.





“All persons diagnosed with COVID-19 will henceforth, preferably, treated in the state where the diagnosis was made, rather than to be referred to another state onto their states of origin, except there is a medical indication for it,” he said.





“This is to avoid the high risk of exposure of other persons in the course of transfer. ”





As of April 22, Nigeria recorded 873 COVID-19 cases, with 197 persons discharged and 28 fatalities.