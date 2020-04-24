Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in the state.Makinde gave the confirmation via a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.According to him, the patient died at the University College Hospital before the result of his confirmation test for the virus came out.He added that contact tracing had since commenced.The governor said, “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today (Wednesday). Contact tracing has already commenced.“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos. So, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State.“We thank APIN Health Initiatives, which donated medical supplies and offered their factory as the venue for the production of one million face masks; and all others who donated in cash and kind towards the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.“We urge the following categories of people, who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre for the ongoing drive through testing at Adamasingba Stadium: people who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; people with respiratory symptoms and health-care workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons.”