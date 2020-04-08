There are at least 387,547 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 12,291 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases.So far Tuesday, there are at least 19,351 new cases and 1,305 deaths have been reported, according to the tally.The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.Wyoming is the only state not reporting a death from coronavirus, according to CNN.New York is the epicentre of Coronavirus in the US, recording 138,863 cases and 5,489 deaths. The City recorded 714 death on Tuesday alone.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is worried about coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increasing again as some people start to leave their homes.“The weather has turned warm. People have been in their homes for one month, everyone has cabin fever and they’re coming out in greater numbers,” Cuomo told CNN’s Erin Burnett.Earlier Tuesday, Cuomo said at his daily press briefing that hospitalizations may be leveling off and social distancing “is working,” but stressed that New Yorkers need to keep doing it.He told Burnett his focus isn’t merely on preventing a second wave, but working to improve the current situation in New York — an epicenter for coronavirus in the United States.“(I’m) not even worried about a second wave. I’m worried about getting out of the situation we’re in right now and saving as many lives as possible and that will be a direct coefficient of how well we comply with social distancing,” Cuomo said.