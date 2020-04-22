Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the action of Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, who offered to sell Peace Ufuoma for $1000 on Facebook.





On Tuesday, Jerro had shared the passport of Ufuoma to ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ a Facebook group, alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for prospective buyers.





An Instagram user, identified simply as reneeabisaad, however, took to her page to call the attention of the public to the development.





️ Translation: Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$‼ ️ I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon,” she wrote.

“Dear People, come and see what this human is doing. Selling this Nigerian housekeeping lady for $1000. This is not okay‼Translation: Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$‼I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon,” she wrote.

Details on the passport show it was acquired in May 2018 and that the bearer hails from Ibadan, Oyo state.

NIGERIAN MISSION HUNTS FOR LEBANESE





Reacting to the development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the country’s mission in Lebanon had reported the issue to the host authorities.





According to her, a man hunt is presently ongoing for the man, while efforts are also in place to locate the whereabouts of the Nigerian.





“Update on this . The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayers,” she wrote on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/syubHz4u3h Update on this . The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl..Let’s keep her in our prayers ⁦ @cbngov_akin1 ⁩ ⁦ @Ayourb April 21, 2020

The NIDCOM boss also said the latest case is an indication that there is need for renewed fight against traffickers in the country.





She added that unless they are being adequately punished, trafficking would not cease in Nigeria.





Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I will bring to the attention of @DGNaptip @naptipnigeria , who are primarily in charge of traficking, a key area being to nab the traffickers.If traffickers are jailed, traficking will stop https://t.co/cq6kEYInmb April 21, 2020

TWITTER REACTIONS





Quite a number of Nigerians have since taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to react to the development, while calling on the federal government to ensure appropriate measures are taken.





WTF!!!



Lebanese advertises Nigerian woman, Busari Peace from Oyo State for sale for $1,000 on Facebook in Lebanon!!! — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) April 22, 2020

Aunty Abike.......We honestly need to look into Nigerian women going to countries like Lebanon, Oman, UAE etc.



They don’t respect women especially black women. A Kenyan citizen was rescued by her government the other day from Lebanon.



They are been raped and abused in Lebanon. — OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) April 21, 2020

In fairness, the women who go these routes are very aware because it's no longer news. They hope to withstand and when the pressure gets too hot, they cry out. They can't claim complete ignorance imo. — Kola Agunbiade (@kolapoagunbiade) April 21, 2020

Pls let this look down on us as a Nation stop! — Leezee-BlessedofGod (@Leezee_ignite) April 21, 2020

Ots obvious nothing will be done .. because he purchased her from a nigerian.. today is not the first time you and alll the agencies in Nigeria here about this. You re just saving face . Absolutely you cNt do anything — Emeka Global (@global_emeka) April 21, 2020

The government needs to set up a task force to put an end to this mafia organisation in our society.



We need to look into all those agencies and put regulations into place.



If we can put and end to the traffickers then the problem should stop because they are the main problem. — OLUOMO OF DERBY 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Oluomoofderby) April 21, 2020

Where there are no jobs anywhere what would you do if you are in the shoes of these people? They will gladly jump at the offer to go and do anything abroad. — marco Easy (@ilove_9ja) April 21, 2020

“Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I will bring to the attention of @DGNaptip, @naptipnigeria, who are primarily in charge of traficking, a key area being to nab the traffickers. If traffickers are jailed, trafficking will stop,” Abike wrote.Here is what some Nigerians had to say: