Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the action of Wael Jerro, a Lebanese, who offered to sell Peace Ufuoma for $1000 on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Jerro had shared the passport of Ufuoma to ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon,’ a Facebook group, alongside a post written in Arabic, calling for prospective buyers.

An Instagram user, identified simply as reneeabisaad, however, took to her page to call the attention of the public to the development.

“Dear People, come and see what this human is doing. Selling this Nigerian housekeeping lady for $1000. This is not okay‼ Translation: Domestic worker from Nigeria for sale with new legal documents. She’s 30 years old, she’s very active and very clean. Price: 1000$‼ I have reported to the Nigerian embassy. Please do the same if you know anyone in the Nigerian embassy in Lebanon,” she wrote.




Details on the passport show it was acquired in May 2018 and that the bearer hails from Ibadan, Oyo state.

NIGERIAN MISSION HUNTS FOR LEBANESE

Reacting to the development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said the country’s mission in Lebanon had reported the issue to the host authorities.

According to her, a man hunt is presently ongoing for the man, while efforts are also in place to locate the whereabouts of the Nigerian.

“Update on this . The Nigerian mission in Lebanon has since reported to the host authorities. A man hunt is on for the man and all out search for the young girl. Let’s keep her in our prayers,” she wrote on Twitter.


The NIDCOM boss also said the latest case is an indication that there is need for renewed fight against traffickers in the country.

She added that unless they are being adequately punished, trafficking would not cease in Nigeria.

“Thanks for bringing this to my attention. I will bring to the attention of @DGNaptip, @naptipnigeria, who are primarily in charge of traficking, a key area being to nab the traffickers. If traffickers are jailed, trafficking will stop,” Abike wrote.

TWITTER REACTIONS

Quite a number of Nigerians have since taken to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to react to the development, while calling on the federal government to ensure appropriate measures are taken.

Here is what some Nigerians had to say:











