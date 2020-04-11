



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously concerned about problems associated with the lockdown.





Buhari had ordered a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory to contain the spread of coronavirus.





Speaking with NTA after a meeting the president, Osinbajo said Buhari is concerned with problems associated with the lockdown, including the daily survival of Nigerians.





He said the federal government is working on stabilising the economy and protecting jobs.

Osinbajo said the government is also seeking ways to provide palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effect of staying at home.





“What we are concerned about is how to ensure that the economy remains stable, that jobs are protected and if possible, more jobs are created,” he said.





“We are very concerned about that and the President has expressed very serious concerns about the problems that may be associated with the lockdown.





“Many of our people work for a daily wage, they have to go out to work, so we have to think in terms of how to ensure that we are able to give them some succour during the period when they are not able to work.





“Some of those issues are the issues Mr President wanted me to discuss fully with him. Of course, we have the Economic Sustainability Committee and shortly we are going to submit a full report to Mr President on our thoughts and ideas.





“Mr President asked me to meet with him in particular to resolve some of the pressing issues around COVID-19 and also around the economic problems that we are seeing already.”





Nigeria has recorded 305 cases of COVID-19. While 58 patients have recovered, seven persons have died from the disease.



