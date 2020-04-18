He said the letters were written to Lagos communities to create fear and panic.There has been panic over threat letters purportedly written to some Lagos communities by One Million Boys.In the letter, the group threatened to carry out armed robbery attacks in some listed neighbourhoods.But the police boss, in a statement on Saturday, said surveillance across Lagos neighbourhoods has been strengthened.Odumosu said the criminal gang called ‘One Million Boys’ had been disbanded in several operations.Odumosu said a new set of criminally-minded people may be hiding under the gang’s name to scare the public.He assured residents that the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, would neutralise such threat.He said, “Today, we have come out in a full show of force to give you an assurance that there’s nothing like ‘One Million Boys’; they are criminals.“Be assured that the government is out to protect you. The police are out there to guarantee your safety and we are doing this in conjunction with soldiers, Navy, Air Force and Department of State Services operatives.“So, we are asking you not to panic. Go about your lawful engagements. When it is time for you to sleep, you should sleep without nurturing the fear that some faceless criminal gangs will come and attack you. Faceless people are sending letters around only to put fears in your mind. We will respond swiftly to any attack and we shall be patrolling around the state.”The police chief said the security agencies had been carrying out land and aerial surveillance to ensure the safety of residents during the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to tackle the Coronavirus.