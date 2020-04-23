The actress became 42 on April 22 — the day she took to her social media page to break the news. She also said she has reached out to the streaming platform’s establishment in Nigeria to that effect.According to her, the movie, which sees her play a first female gubernatorial candidate in Ondo state along other bigshots, was earlier not intended for Netflix release just yet.“‘Love is War’ wasn’t due for release on Netflix yet. But I spoke to my Netflix family, Netflix Naija, told them I really wanted to give you all a birthday present from me and they obliged!,” she wrote.“Who can guess what day ‘Love is War’ starts showing? My birthday gift to you! I told you I had a birthday gift for you all!“Ladies and gentlemen! The most anticipated movie! If I had a dollar for every time you guys have asked when LOVE IS WAR is coming on Netflix Netflix Naija, I would be a billionaire already!”Among others who starred in the movie is Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), who ends up also playing a politician and her opponent even as the duo engage each other in a romantic escapade.