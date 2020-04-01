Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Tuesday in a statewide broadcast.The governor however noted that samples of the three suspected cases have been sent to the Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Edo State, adding that the state was expecting the results.By the same token, the governor has ordered a total shutdown of activities within the state for 14 days with effect from tomorrow Wednesday, April 01, 2020.“Foodstuff sellers are permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure they adhere strictly to the social distancing rules.”“Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be organized in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each Local Government Area of the State; they will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams to ensure compliance with the rules on social distancing.”The governor proscribed the inflation of cost of goods and services within the state during this period of emergency adding that those found in contravention of this order may have such essential goods seized or forfeited to the State as stipulated in the relevant Laws.Meanwhile, Okowa said the restriction of movement would not apply to persons involved in the transportation of essential supplies such as food, water, petroleum products, pharmaceutical products, medical/ emergency supplies or other essential supplies.These persons include; “Security; Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open); Water Supply; Fire Service; Power Supply; Essential Departments of Media Houses, Essential Departments of Telecommunications companies; Livestock farmers (poultry, piggery) and fish farmers are to be allowed into their farms; Banks are to remain open but only for skeletal services; All persons that fall under the category of exemption must carry valid identification tags to ensure easy identification and smooth passage as there will be increased security presence during this period.”Governor Okowa solicited the support, patience and cooperation of all residents in complying the directives.“We are aware of the inconveniences these restrictions will bring but we must realise that we are in an emergency. Life has no duplicate and people have to be alive to be able to work or do business. So far, the only way to stop or contain the spread of this disease is to prevent further transmission.” He stressed.