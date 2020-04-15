The governor also said the state would soon commence strict enforcement of wearing of face masks in the public, saying it would help flatten the spread of coronavirus.The governor in the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged the residents of the state to consider the extension announced by the President on Monday a necessary sacrifice to defeat an invisible and deadly enemy.He said, “Therefore, the current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7am to 2pm, which follows the same pattern of last week, will still be available for this Wednesday (15th April) and Friday (17th April, 2020) only.“This is to allow the residents prepare for the extension of the lockdown and restock on food and other essential items. However, Ogun State borders remain closed.“It should be emphasised that people should only go out if they need to and are required at all times when outside their homes to wear a face mask, including locally made face masks, even as they observe other social distancing measures.“The state will soon commence strict enforcement of wearing of face mask in the public as it has been shown to help flatten the spread of the virus.”