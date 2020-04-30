Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly, made this known in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.Kashamu said, “I have the mandate of all the altruistic leaders and elders of the party in Ogun State to declare once again that we are willing, ready and available for genuine reconciliation that will reposition our Party and move it forward”.“Let me also publicly declare that I have no interest in any elective position, including the governorship and therefore have no reason to oppose the ambition of any member of the party aspiring to be Governor of the state because I know that all powers belong to the Almighty Allah”.“My fight has always been against illegalities, injustice, and imposition”.“It should also be borne in mind that the PDP, as well as our respectable national and zonal leaders, belong to all of us. While trying to protect our various interests, we may have roughened feathers in the past. But, that does not mean we cannot bury the hatchet and move ahead”, he said.“As it is said, “to err is human and to forgive is divine”. Henceforth, we will all be attending meetings called by the national and zonal leadership of our Party in order to forge a more united front”.The Senator said, “all the allegations leveled against him by Dayo and Sodipo on various traditional and social media are mere rantings and the outbursts of confused minds. I will not condescend to their level”.Speaking on the position of the erstwhile Chairman and Secretary of the party, Engr. Adebayo Dayo and Semiu Sodipo respectively at the party, Kashamu said, “it is almost ludicrous that Engr. Adebayo Dayo and Semiu Sodipo who are parading themselves as genuine members of the Ogun State PDP Executive Committee recently suspended each other at different times”.“While the Dayo-led State Exco suspended Sodipo on the 28th of February, 2020; Sodipo and former members of the State Exco suspended Dayo on the 29th of February, 2020”.“Dayo’s suspension was even ratified by the South West Zonal Committee of our great party on the 3rd of March, 2020. Afterward, Dayo’s fate was literally sealed on the 26th of March, 2020 when he was suspended by the authentic State Executive Committee of our Party – the same State Exco members that sat with him to suspend Sodipo in the first instance. How then can he now turn round to deny the same Exco?”He continued “Dayo in a letter dated 3rd of March, 2020 to TRLP Law firm, listed the names of the authentic Ogun State PDP Executive Committee.He also attached several letters that showed former state officers who either resigned to contest elections or left for another party and were subsequently replaced.Some of the letters were jointly signed by Dayo and Sodipo while others were signed by either of them. All these facts have been deposed to in affidavits filed in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/24/2020 in a case instituted by Dayo (in his capacity as the then Chairman) alongside other members of the State Executive Committee”.“For Dayo, Sodipo and their co-travelers to be claiming that they are the authentic State Exco show the level of their desperation, deceit and fraudulent tendencies which are geared towards causing chaos in Ogun State. This has now become a matter for investigation by the relevant security agencies’.“There is no gainsaying the fact that Dayo and Sodipo are gone for good. Contrary to their claims and posture, they do not have any authority or legitimacy. They are simply mercenaries who are working hard to please their paymaster”.“Dayo and Sodipo have failed in their evil enterprise and do not have any authority or legitimacy to drive the Party in Ogun State. They are inconsequential and cannot speak for the Party as they no longer have the power to do so. They are the biggest betrayers of all time that we have ever seen in the politics of Ogun State”.” After Dayo’s suspension, the Deputy Chairman, Hon. Samson Bambgose assumed office as the Acting Chairman. Subsequently, the State Congress was held on the 3rd of April, 2020 and new executives emerged”.“In a bid to enforce their rights, the Exco that emerged from the State Congress approached the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.And based on their prayers, the court granted them an order directing parties to maintain status-quo antebellum which is to the effect that no one should do anything to the new State Executive until the Motion on Notice before the court is heard and determined.Specifically, the court, in Suit FHC/AB/CS/44/2020 ordered that “…the parties shall respect the principle of lis pendens and maintain status quo antebellum pending the hearing and determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice which is already filed before this court.” And the case was adjourned to the 21st of May, 2020”.“In effect, that means no other congress can be conducted in Ogun State PDP; no caretaker can be put in place and no purported reconciliation by some impostors can stand.The only genuine reconciliation that can stand the test of time and the law is the one driven by State Executive Committee in collaboration with all the leaders and elders at the ward, local government, and state levels”.