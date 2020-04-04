



Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, says the use of face masks may be enforced in the state as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.





Abiodun spoke at a press briefing on Friday, adding that there were plans to improve testing capacity for COVID-19 infections, as the state would soon acquire a molecular laboratory.





This, he said, would help to reduce time spent taking samples outside the state for COVID-19 tests.





“Ogun State will in a couple of days, have its own Molecular Laboratory to test its patients. As at now, we send samples either to Lagos or Ede for testing. Our laboratory will reduce time wastage and minimise the anxiety experienced by patients and their family members,” he said.





He also said the 10-bed intensive care unit, which also has some ventilators at the 250-bed hospital at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, would be launched in the next three weeks.





“He said out of about 200 cases in the country, the state has two active cases out of four confirmed cases, while two have been discharged and one out of the remaining two cases would soon be discharged. He called on the people not to panic, as medical and health professionals are on top of the situation,” he said.





Nine-year-old Oluwashikemi Ogunleye was also appreciated for her donation of N950 to the state government to support the fight against COVID-19.



