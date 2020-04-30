The workers were ordered home by the state government about a month ago as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.But in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, the workers were asked to be on their duty posts on Monday.The statement included teachers amongst the category of workers that would resume work on Monday but stressed that primary and secondary school pupils in the area would remain at home.The statement read in part, “The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has directed that civil and public servants in the state, including primary and secondary school teachers resume work on Monday, 4th of May, 2020.“Pupils and students should still remain at home and follow Anambra Teaching On Air through ABS radio, ABS TV and ABS online platforms.“All workers in the state, and indeed all residents should procure protective face masks as this is now compulsory in Anambra State.“Workers and visitors will not be allowed access into the state secretariat and other government offices if they are not wearing face masks.“All should always observe strict personal hygiene protocols such as regularly washing of hands for 20 seconds each time, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and observing physical distancing guidelines.“These protocols must be followed at public gatherings which should not exceed 30 persons.“Places of worship should follow these strict personal hygiene protocols before and during worship, including compulsory wearing of face masks.“The places of worship should not sit more than two persons in a pier. The pier behind should be left vacant before sitting of congregants in another pier. Religious services should not last long. Vigils and other forms of religious night worship are not allowed this time. Congregants should disperse immediately, and not wait around after religious service.”