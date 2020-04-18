Obasanjo, in a letter addressed to Buhari and dated April 18, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday, said he received the news with ” great sadness” on Friday night.The elder statesman, who noted that the death must have been painful to the president, advised him to take solace in the fact that Kyari died in the service of his country.“I received the news of the demise of Alhaji Abba Kyari, your Chief of Staff, over Friday night, with great sadness, as he lost the battle against the dreadful killer disease, COVID-19.”Abba Kyari’s death must be painful to you and to his family and friends, but you can all take solace in the fact that he died in the service of his country.“His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidatedly and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully and to get all Nigerians back to good health and healthy economy.“God will give you and Abba Kyari’s family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the letter stated.Recall that the Presidency on Saturday morning had announced the passage of Kyari.Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, ” the statement said.