



Chanel Chin, ex-wife of Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has accused the monarch of raping her before marriage.





Recall that Akanbi’s marriage to his wife, Chanel Chin had crashed in December 2019.





Speaking on her marriage to the monarch, Chin who is from Jamaica but based in Canada said she met Oluwo when she visited Nigeria as a tourist with friends in 2015.





In a five-hour live interview with GIO Tv, the ex-queen on Friday explained that due to her love for African cultural experiences she decided to attend a coronation event adding that after the coronation she returned to Lagos where she met the Oluwo at an event held by a Lagos monarch.

She narrated that a month after the monarch’s coronation she went to a party in Ikeja and she met the Olowo again.





Chin said she retired early to her room because she had drunk too much but woke up at 3 am to find the Oluwo on top of her in her room, with her clothes discarded.





She said, “ I told him, no no, no. Get off me, but he said he is a King and that once he “extends his leg” to me, I can’t refuse him.





Chin further stated that after raping her, he decided to compensate her with marriage.





“Tell the people that you raped me the first night you met me. One month later, I missed my menses and I was pregnant.





“Oluwo’s coronation was in Jan 2016, I met him in Feb 2016 and my baby was born in Nov 2016. November from February is 9 months.





” When I met Oluwo, February 2nd he raped me and because he raped me, the next day, he said to me, ‘we’re going to the palace. we’re going to Iwo and I’ll make you queen. So I went with him.





“The very next day, when we got to Iwo, there was no palace. The palace didn’t even have a roof. There was no palace. We were staying in one Barrister Atanda’s home. He’s also based in the UK, he can attest to this. There was no palace, there was no royalty, there was nothing.





“There was even a family that came, they were so upset because Oluwo dis-virgined one girl from that town and promised that family marriage. So, when that family got to find out one Canadian was with this King, he went to the news.





“He started sleeping around with a lot of women, from Lagos to Iwo to Osogbo, to Ibadan. He was sleeping with a lot of women and promising them Olori.





“When people found out that there was one Jamaican woman living with him, he went to the press and put this fake news about his wife from Canada, that he married me in Canada and that I came to Nigeria to claim my rightful spot, which was a lie. Even before I stepped foot in that palace, I already had a gang of enemies.” She said.



