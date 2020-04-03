



Richard Akindele, sacked lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been released from prison after serving a two-year term.





TheCable reports that the lecturer, who is a professor of management accounting, was released on March 19 and now back home to his family.





In 2018, Maureen Onyetenu, judge of a federal high court in Osogbo, Osun state, sentenced Akindele to prison after he pleaded guilty to a four-count charge filed against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).





She sentenced Akindele to 24 months jail-term for asking Monica for a sexual benefit and handed him another 24 months jail-term for soliciting from the victim, sexual benefit to pass her.

The judge also sentenced Akindele to 12 months jail-term for deleting parts of the WhatsApp conversation between him and Osagie to conceal evidence against him and sentenced him to another 12 months jail-term for falsification of age. She had held that the six-year jail terms would run concurrently.





In an audio which went viral online, Akindele was heard demanding five rounds of sex from Osagie to award her a pass mark in a course she failed.





Akindele, a clergyman at the Anglican Diocese of Ife, was a member of the church’s marriage committee before the scandal.





TheCable also reports that his appeal against his conviction is scheduled for hearing at the court of appeal, Akure, on May 19.





In his new book, “Naked Abuse: Sex for Grades in African Universities”, Olusegun Adeniyi addressed the menace of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions across Africa.



