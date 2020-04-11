Mrs. Frank, an indigene of Anambra State, was said to have left a suicide note for her husband and two children, saying she was tired of the pressure.It was learnt that the deceased drank a bottle of sniper on Thursday and her body was discovered by neighbours in the room. The neighbours rushed the deceased to St Luke’s Hospital in Anua, Uyo, where she died.Recounting the incident on Friday in Uyo, a neighbour to the deceased, Mrs Iboro Etuk, said she and the deceased talked before the unfortunate incident.She said they stood outside the gate of their compound to buy water before the deceased told her to take care of her children as she was going out to buy something.Etuk noted that when she later heard the baby of the deceased crying continuously, she went inside the house of the deceased and found her on the floor.According to her, they rushed the deceased to the hospital where she died, leaving behind a three months old baby and three years old son.“Mrs Esther Frank, is in her early thirties. She just graduated from the Univeristy, and is yet to go for her youth service. She is from Anambra state while her husband, Mr Frank is from Delta state but he is currently in Dubai.“She sent her three year old boy to come and stay with my children. It has never happened before. She told me, “I am going to buy something, please take care of my children’.“Before that, we both stood outside to buy pure water but since we didn’t see it, she went back into her apartment, while I waited outside.“When I heard her baby crying, I told her son who was in my apartment, to take me inside the house. There I saw her laying on the floor. I shook her and told her to pick up her son but she did not respond.“I ran out and informed the landlady and the other tenants. They came and saw the bottle of sniper laying on the floor. We rushed her to the hospital where she died, Etuk told The Nation.