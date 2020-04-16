Showbiz entrepreneur, Ub Franklin has reacted to allegations that he is a deadbeat father. The record label boss was called out by one of his baby mamas, Nicole Siyo on Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
In a response to the allegations leveled against him by Siyo, Franklin took to his Instagram story where he penned down a long letter about the love and affection he has for all his children including Siyo’s child, Shiloh.
“I’m glad to proudly say that I have never missed out on sending money to my son, Shiloh for his upkeep. I will never deny any of my children. Offcourse I have made my mistakes in life but none of my children is a mistake and I owe them all that duty as a father,” he said.
“I love my children and even though distance may sometimes hinder my physical presence as I can’t be with them 24/7 due to circumstances beyond me due to work etc, I have ensured never to neglect as a father to them. I love you all, nothing will ever change that. And I will always continue my duty as a father as long as I live.
