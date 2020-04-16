In a response to the allegations leveled against him by Siyo, Franklin took to his Instagram story where he penned down a long letter about the love and affection he has for all his children including Siyo’s child, Shiloh.“I’m glad to proudly say that I have never missed out on sending money to my son, Shiloh for his upkeep. I will never deny any of my children. Offcourse I have made my mistakes in life but none of my children is a mistake and I owe them all that duty as a father,” he said.“I love my children and even though distance may sometimes hinder my physical presence as I can’t be with them 24/7 due to circumstances beyond me due to work etc, I have ensured never to neglect as a father to them. I love you all, nothing will ever change that. And I will always continue my duty as a father as long as I live.Shiloh just so you know that daddy has been there for you since you were in the womb, when you were born, still this day. I made sure you were born in one of the best hospitals in SA without minding how much money I had because, to me, you and your siblings are all priceless. I love you kids”.