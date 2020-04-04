“She said, “The industry can never replace me. I say this as a king and a woman. Nollywood can never replace me because I brought in so much to the industry. I brought in so much to the table.”Speaking further, Dikeh added that Nigerians detest strong women.“The truth is that as Nigerians, we don’t love strong women. We actually detest them because we fear them, not necessarily because we hate them. We are not used to people speaking their minds. I don’t just say things because I want to drive a point; I hate to be taken for granted. How many times have you seen me fight? Truth is, I am a social media sensation and everything about me goes viral.”Baring her mind on the menace of sex-for-roles in Nollywood, Dikeh said, “It’ is very rampant in the industry. I always say my situation was different because the industry actually needed me. We didn’t have many leading actresses then, apart from me and Mercy Johnson. I won’t say I was rude; I would rather say I was principled, so they couldn’t bring such offers to me. I never went for auditions because they knew I was so good. I probably went for auditions once or twice, when they asked me to come and just show my face. It was different for me. I think the new generation of actors need to work on themselves. There are a lot of people who can act but there are a few people who can act exceptionally.“We keep blaming these men but sometimes, the women actually offer themselves. I know of a producer in Asaba (Delta State) who used to receive over 5,000 messages from young ladies. He was one of the people who helped me in the industry.”