



Yomi Obileye, veteran Nollywood actor is dead.





Obileye, known for his role in the movie “Hostages”, reportedly died on Friday morning after battling an undisclosed ailment.





Confirming the development, Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka in a tribute on his Instagram page thanked the deceased for the good memories.





“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “

“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi Obileye. Thanks for the memories.



