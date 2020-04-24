Yomi Obileye, veteran Nollywood actor is dead.
Obileye, known for his role in the movie “Hostages”, reportedly died on Friday morning after battling an undisclosed ailment.
Confirming the development, Nigerian actor and comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka in a tribute on his Instagram page thanked the deceased for the good memories.
“If tears could build a stairway and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again. “
“Rest In Peace Uncle Yomi Obileye. Thanks for the memories.
“I can’t help but want to watch “HOSTAGES” again. Sleep well Egbon and may God give your family and fans the fortitude to bear the loss,” he added.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.