



The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said there will be no Ramadan lecture this year, following the COVID-19 outbreak.





Abubakar declared that there will be no congregational prayers in Mosques across the country this year.





In a statement issued through the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Abubakar urged all Muslims to pray at home as they can not afford to be reckless with their lives.





He urged Muslims faithful to recite the Holy Qur’an and listen to Ramadan lectures via the internet and other means available.





The statement reads: “As Muslims, we are not, however, oblivious of the fact that death is inevitable, but we must not be reckless with our lives, Q2:195 is a clear testimony to that effect.





“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, felicitates in advance with the Muslim Ummah on the forthcoming month of Ramadan. Unequivocally, Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an, the month of Du’a (supplication) and Dhikr (Allah’s remembrance), the month of Zakah and Sadaqah (giving poor dues and charity), and the month of Qiyamul-Layl (standing in the night for prayers).





“But due to the overwhelming eruption of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, the Ummah’s enthusiasm needs to be reinvigorated as against what obtains of palpable fear over the pandemic outbreak.





“It should be made known that all Salawatun-nawafil (optional and nonobligatory prayers), including Taraweeh, are originally preferred to be observed at home, even though it is mustahabb (desirable) to observe it in the congregation.





“To sum it up, there will not be the annual Tafsir sessions and no congregational Taraweeh in mosques, until when the situation permits. We should, therefore, pray with our families at home and stay safe.





“Medical experts and mid-course Ulama’s advice on COVID-19 should be religiously adhered to. We must collectively shun the vituperations of extremists in thoughts and actions on any matter, as warned by the Prophet (PBUH).”