



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Abba Kyari’s death was announced late Friday night by the Presidency.





The 82-year-old died after battling the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).





Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, “The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.









Kanu had earlier claimed that Abba Kyari, whom he claimed was ruling Nigeria was seriously ill with Coronavirus.





Abba Kyari, was said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed location in Lagos State.





“President” Abba Kyari is dead. As I told you, Aso Rock is vacant, but they kept living in denial and lies,” Kanu wrote on Facebook.



