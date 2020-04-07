



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the frontline secessionist group in the South East, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has blasted those that helped President Muhammadu Buhari into power in 2015, saying they should cover their faces in shame.





According to Kanu, those that gave power to the current administration did so in a misplaced hope that the administration would fight corruption and subdue Boko Haram but should now be ashamed of themselves because it was a shattered dream.





Kanu wondered why former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu and former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Spokesman, Olisa Metuh would be incarcerated while Abba Kyari, and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo are walking freely and not indicted for stealing over N13bn meant for the State House Clinic.





He lambasted world leaders such as Barack Obama, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Yoruba media, Yoruba intelligentsia and some politicians from the East for installing the present administration.

Nnandi Kanu was reacting to a newspaper headline, “Despite gulping N13bn in 5 years: State House Clinic ‘unfit’ to treat Abba Kyari.





“The masses are dying of hunger and no hospitals for the sick, their leaders have stolen all the money,” Kanu wrote on Facebook.





“Those that entrusted power to the current bunch of wild ravenous Fulani beasts, in the misplaced hope that they would fight corruption and subdue Boko Haram should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves, especially Barack Obama, David Cameron, Tony Blair, Yoruba media, Yoruba intelligentsia and Efulefus from the East.”





According to the IPOB leader, rather than make things better as they claimed, they would worsen things and as most good students of history knew, they are incapable.





“The reason for pointing this [the article] out now is because millions of people are without any income are literally starving to death.





“Another reason being the need to nail the truth to the mast that Fulani elite-assuming you call owning a herd of cattle and obtaining a worthless certificate from ABU Zaria via a rigged quota system as elitism; are the most corrupt rulers the British abomination called Nigeria has ever seen. But they go about with the help of a compromised press sanctimoniously trumpeting their non-existent anti-corruption agenda.





“My question tonight to all those that hailed the incarceration of Christian politicians and imprisonment of Orji Uzor Kalu and Olisa Metuh is, why is it that Abba Kyari, Yemi Osinbajo and the man with the Buhari face mask, Jubril Al-Sudani not indicted for stealing over N13bn in broad daylight? Why is it that Fulani runs EFCC is yet to issue a summons for Abba Kyari to appear before them?





“We all know the reason why don’t we, because just like their Boko Haram counterparts, their impunity is for the advancement of a virulent Fulani hegemonic agenda.





“This is the height of unbridled hypocrisy, double standards and a skewed justice system designed to protect the kleptomania terror-sponsoring and roundly incompetent Fulani cabals. This is the Nigeria no conscientious or right-thinking person would ever wish to be called a citizen of.





“Have you noticed how their journalists in Nigeria never demanded an EFCC investigation or enquiry into these missing billions stolen by Abba Kyari?





“Instead, they eulogize, praise and pray for the same thieving politician(s) that are responsible for their daily misery, starvation and lack of access to good healthcare at a critical time like this.





“Rather than hang these people in public for their crimes against the masses and humanity, these impoverished suffering masses are being encouraged to fast and pray for those who are killing them. The same oppressors that sent their army to kill those begging for food.





“Isn’t it ironic the same Abba Kyari that stole all the money meant for a local clinic that could have treated the sick, chartered a private plane for himself, took his pet and flew abroad for treatment, while the poor are left to die? This is the type of politician some people are praying for to recover quickly. Nigerians are truly sick in the brain.





“And some people still foolishly ask, ‘why are you looking for Biafra?’ Now you know why.



