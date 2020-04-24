The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday recommended the immediate compulsory retirement of two judges -Aliyu Musa and Chukwuma Francis Abosi for acts of misconduct.





Liman is of the Bauchi State High Court while Abosi is the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State.





This was contained in a statement by NJC’s Spokesperson, Soji Oye.





As against the three months provided by the constitution, Liman was said to have withheld judgment in a case, marked: BA/100/210 between Abubakar Isa and Sheik Tahir Usman Bauchi, for almost four years.

Abosi, on his part, was alleged to have altered his date of birth from 1950 to 1958 to beat his actual retirement year of 2015.





Oye said, in the statement that the council took the decision after considering the report of its Interview Committee, during a virtual meeting held by members between April 22 and 23 this year.





The NJC also recommended the appointment of 70 new judges for both Federal and state courts.





The categories of those to be appointed, according to the statement, are the President of Court of Appeal, Grand Kadis, President, Customary Court of Appeal and Judges of High Court of States and the Federal Capital Territory and Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal.



