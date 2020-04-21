Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says nine of out 10 COVID-19 patients will recover from the disease.





Addressing journalists at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, on Monday, he said people are afraid as a result of the high number of confirmed cases while forgetting that such infected persons will most likely recover.





A journalist had asked him to respond to rumours that an ambulance was used to convey some COVID-19 patients from Bwari in Abuja.





In his response, Ehanire said: “I would like to appeal to everybody not to see an ambulance as a sign of COVID-19 if that’s not what it is. An ambulance can do a large number of things, so the sign of an ambulance does not immediately translate to COVID-19. That is over the top of apprehension.

“It can happen but in this case, I don’t believe so. There is no reason for apprehension because over 90% of those who have COVID-19 will recover.





“Nine out 10 will recover, so what is the fear about. Only that the numbers are so large that we forget that people recover and the few get very sick, that is just about four or five out of 100.”





The minister said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will double testing capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 persons daily.





He said a new national action plan is being developed to intensify efforts in tackling the disease, urging Nigerians to adopt the use of face masks during activities outside their various homes.





“Thirteen molecular diagnostic laboratory nationwide have been activated so far by the NCDC and the target this week is to double the national testing capacity which stands at 1,500 a day,” he said.





“A strict guide for the use and maintenance of cloth masks is in development and will be publicised. It is sufficing to say that your masks must be washed everyday and if possible, ironed.”





The NCDC announced 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 627.





Lagos has the highest toll, with 376 cases. While a total 170 patients have been discharged in the country, 21 patients have died from the virus.



