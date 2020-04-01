Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says the nine new COVID-19 patients in Osun state came into the country from Benin Republic by road.





At a media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the patients were originally coming from Cote d’Ivoire and had passed through Benin Republic from where they were to link their destination by road.





He said the vehicle carrying several people, all Nigerians, was intercepted and the passengers were isolated and tested.





Osun has so far recorded 14 cases of the disease, the third highest in the country. Lagos state has 82 cases while the federal capital territory (FCT) has 28 COVID-19 patients.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Osun government allayed the fears of residents over the rising number of COVID-19 patients in the state.





“The State of Osun has recorded an increasing number of confirmed cases in the past few days,” the tweet read.





“This of course isn’t a pleasant development but the good news is that the State is firmly on top of the situation.





“The confirmed cases in the State isn’t a case of community transmission yet, but a situation of transmission within a controlled group. They are returnees from a neighbouring African Country who the State Government proactively received, isolated and tested.”





As part of efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the state, Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun, announced a lockdown on Sunday, explaining that the priority of any responsible government is to safeguard the lives of citizens.





“When an emergency occurs, such as the one at hand, the first priority of any responsive and responsible government is to respond effectively to protect its citizens. This is what we will continue to do,” he had said.