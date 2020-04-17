FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of the two states, Samuel Obayemi, made this known on Friday.Obayemi said the crashes occurred within the first 14 days of the lockdown in Lagos and the first seven days in Ogun.He said, “In a total of 11, 784 vehicles stopped since the start of the lockdown, only nine of 78 vehicles nabbed for overloading were booked and impounded.“The remaining motorists, who were on essential services, were cautioned and allowed to go.“Also, nine crashes were recorded within the period with only one fatality and this is because of the few vehicles on the roads.”According to him, the joint task force set up by the government to enforce the restriction, including relevant security agencies, had continued to clamp down on overloaded vehicles.“It is imperative at this point to encourage social distancing and reduce the spread of the virus through person to person contact by ensuring that vehicles are not overloaded.“They must also ensure that passengers are properly spaced in the sitting arrangements.“The FRSC, alongside other security agencies, are stationed at strategic locations within the zone to enforce the lockdown order by the president,” he said.