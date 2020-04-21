



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Monday assured that the Nigerian health sector would not remain the same after the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mustapha, who is also the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said post-COVID-19 would bring about a total overhaul of the health sector.





According to him, the Task Force was not averse to criticism from spirited Nigerians in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.





“I believe after COVID-19, Nigeria will not be the same again as there will be provision of infrastructure that was hitherto neglected.”

“We have always accommodated criticism, but any criticism without suggestion on the solution is not constructive. Nobody can predict the attitude of COVID-19; it is an unprecedented global pandemic,” he added.





He, therefore, commended private organizations, religious bodies, government agencies and NGOs that had responded through donation and palliatives, saying that the national response has been awesome.





Meanwhile, Nigeria, on Monday, recorded thirty-eight new cases, bringing the country’s total to 665.







