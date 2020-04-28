Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria today.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed this via its verified official twitter handle.
It said 34 of the new cases are in Lagos, 15 in Fact, 11 in Borno and two in Taraba and Gombe.
Nigeria has 1337 cases with the new ones.
It has recorded 40 deaths with 255 discharged so far.
64 new cases of #COVID19 reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 27, 2020
34-Lagos
15-FCT
11-Borno
2-Taraba
2-Gombe
As at 11:20pm 27th April- 1337 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 255
Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/52JZFejvG8
