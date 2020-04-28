 Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases increase to 1337 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigeria's confirmed Coronavirus cases increase to 1337

9:22 AM 0
A+ A-


Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria today.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed this via its verified official twitter handle.

It said 34 of the new cases are in Lagos, 15 in Fact, 11 in Borno and two in Taraba and Gombe.



Nigeria has 1337 cases with the new ones.

It has recorded 40 deaths with 255 discharged so far.





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top