The students are beneficiaries of the 2019 Niger Delta Development Commission Scholarship Programme.The four students were said to have contracted the virus while moving from one part of the UK to another to find means of survival.A colleague of the affected students, who spoke with a source, said, “The students are currently being quarantined at one of the NHS centres in their neighbourhood.“They have been fending for themselves and now, they have no money as they can’t go out to work.”The identity and treatment centres of the Nigerians are kept hidden by authorities due to the Data Protection Act 2008.The students are appealing to the Nigerian Government for immediate intervention.The latest incident comes a few days after it was reported the death of a Nigerian doctor in UK, Alfa Sa'adu, to Coronavirus.The elderly man had visited a hospital as a consultant to help patients of Coronavirus when he contracted the virus and died.