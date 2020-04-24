The fast took place at her home located along MTN road, Okirighwre, Sapele, Delta state, Nigeria.According to reports, the sexagenarian had allegedly prevailed on her husband, Mathias, their son and a female friend to observe the fast together against Covid-19. They locked themselves in the house during the period.It was gathered that neighbors tried to give them food but the friend threw them away. By the time the door of the house was broken, the lady had died while others were extremely weak.