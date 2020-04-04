



A Nigerian man, Aghawarianovwe Ikie, who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, in the UK, has taken to Facebook to shares his near-death experience.





In his post, Ikie recounted how he initially thought he had a flu but when the symptoms persisted, he was examined by the health workers and tested positive for COVID-19.





Here I was in my isolation bedroom at home, NOT at the hospital. But here I am to worship, Here I am to bow down,

Here I am to say that you're my God, You're altogether lovely, Altogether worthy, Altogether wonderful to me...





COVID-19: My Testimony:





I was in the valley of the shadow of death. But I abide in the secret place of the Most High & rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I say of the Lord, you are my Refuge, my Fortress, in you alone I trust.





I have been sick since on or about 12 March 2020. I initially mistook my condition for Flu. It was much later that it dawned on us that I was battling with Coronavirus. I was totalling broken down with 100% loss of appetite, cough, shortness of breath, extreme fever and sudden extreme cold.





My saving grace lied in the fact that I still managed to breathe unaided. So, when the ambulance eventually came to take me to the Covid-19 Hospital facility, I declined because I was worried that I might catch a more deadly strain of the virus in such an environment. Besides, the benefit of ventilator, I didn’t see any chance of hospital staff forcing me to eat as would my wife & children.





They literally forced fed me. The Paramedics carried out ECG Test on me & were happy with the results. They remarked that they were confident that I had Coronavirus & that members of my household unit were already all infected despite not having been formally tested. As at this point, you only get tested upon admission at the hospital. The nights were terrible; I sweated a river. On a particular day, I alerted my cousin, Olorogun Kenneth Okpara, about my predicament. He advised that I should read Psalm 91 in the mornings and in the evenings.





Shortly, thereafter (25 minutes precisely) he sent me a message that as he prayed for me, the Holy Spirit lifted a “dark cloud” from me & my house & replaced it with a white cloud. Some time passed and another brother, Mudiaga Dennis Ofuoku, advised that I should read Psalm 91 three times daily. I just smiled to myself. I can confirm that members of my family unit are fully recovered.





To the glory of God, I am also now almost fully recovered. My appetite is 100% back & the fever is gone. I lost no less than 7 kilograms in the short period. Please I do not want to receive phone calls as I presently require a lot of rest. God has been most merciful to me. I fall within the vulnerable group. I saw death, but prevailed, to His glory. Join me in expressing my gratitude to the Almighty.''











