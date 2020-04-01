



Freedom Inah, a Nigerian job scammer has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a Sokoto High Court.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, recorded the massive breakthrough after prosecuting the culprit.





Justice M.S. Sifawa, Chief Judge of the Sokoto State High Court sitting in Sokoto, found him guilty on a one-count charge bordering on cheating to the tune of N1,830,250.

The count one reads: “That you, Freedom Sampson Inah, while acting as travel agent of Gulf Centre International Travel and Tourism, United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Top Valley Speciality Hospital UAE and Nwabueze Uzochukwu Joseph, Peter Ike (now at large), sometime in 2019 at Sokoto within the judicial division of the High Court of Justice of Sokoto State, dishonestly induced one Ahmed Jelani to pay the total sum of N1,435,250.00 into three different accounts including the sum of N395,000 into your Access Bank account number by deceiving him with an offer of appointment with Top Valley Speciality Hospital, United Arab Emirate and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 310 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law 2019 and punishable under Section 311 of the same Law.”