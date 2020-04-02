 Nigeria's Finance ministry begs Tesla CEO, Elon Musk for ventilators on Twitter | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Nigeria's Finance ministry begs Tesla CEO, Elon Musk for ventilators on Twitter

1:40 PM 0
A+ A-

The verified Twitter handle of the ministry of finance, budget and national planning asked Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, for free ventilators publicly.

The plea was a response to Musk’s tweet announcing that his company had free ventilators for hospitals within Tesla delivery regions.

“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know,” he tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, the finance ministry wrote: “Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria”.
Screenshot of the tweet


The tweet is causing a ruckus amongst Nigerian Twitter users. See some of the responses below:




Representatives of other countries have also responded to the tweet making cases for their countries.

The Ukrainian embassy in the US and a Spanish congressman are among public figures who responded to the tweet.


Ventilator machines or respirators typically take over one’s breathing process when some disease (like coronavirus) has caused the lungs to fail and fall short in a critical function required to keep a patient alive as the immune system tries to fight off the infection.


Countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom have placed mass orders for ventilators to treat high-risk patients.







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top