The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Tuesday said the victim, Busari Peace, was with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon.Jerro had advertised the victim with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon’.He put a price tag of $1,000 on the 30-year-old Ibadan, Oyo State indigene.The post generated outrage on the social media, as many Nigerians called for the arrest of the suspect and rescue of Busari.Dabiri-Erewa later announced the arrest of the suspect by the Lebanese government, whom she said also condemned the act.She assured that Busari would be rescued.In a tweet on Tuesday accompanied by a video clip, the former house of representatives member said the victim had been rescued.“Update on Nigerian girl put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, on Facebook. She has been rescued and safely with officials of the Nigerian Mission in Beirut,” she wrote.