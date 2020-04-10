Nigeria has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections in the country to 288.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced this on its Twitter handle on Thursday.
In the new figures released, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Nigeria has increased to seven from six while seven more patients have also recovered and discharged.
It tweeted, “14 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos State and one in Delta State.
“As of 09:30 pm on the 9th of April, there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 51 have been discharged with seven deaths.
“Currently, Lagos has 158, FCT- 54, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Bauchi- six, Akwa Ibom- five, Ogun- four, Kaduna- five, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers – two, Kwara- two, Delta- two, Benue- one, Ondo- one and Katsina- one.”
Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
Meanwhile, the NCDC said an error was committed in the figures it released on Thursday.
According to the centre, two cases were recorded twice for Bauchi State.
NCDC added, “Yesterday, we erroneously reported two new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.
Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 9, 2020
We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results
