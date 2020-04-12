The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in three states.
In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the agency said the cases were recorded in Lagos, while one each was recorded in Delta and Kano states.
NCDC also confirmed three new deaths. The agency did not give details of the death but earlier on Saturday Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, announced the death of one COVID-19 patient in the state.
A total of 318 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria. Of that figure, 70 persons have been discharged, while 10 have died.
NCDC wrote: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano State.
“As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.
“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”
Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths#Coronavirus#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/UuK6sVfQQx
