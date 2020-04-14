Also, another coronavirus-related death was recorded in Lagos State on Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities in the country to 11.Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the deceased is a 56-year-old Nigerian man, who returned from the United States.Six of the 11 fatalities were recorded in Lagos, two in Abuja, and Edo, Katsina, and Delta states recorded one each.The virus has spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.NCDC said, “Currently, Lagos has 189 new cases, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 16, Oyo- 11, Ogun – nine, Bauchi – six, Kaduna – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Katsina – five, Delta – three, Enugu – two, Ekiti – two, Rivers – two, Kwara – four, Ondo – three, Benue – one, Niger – one, Anambra – one and Kano – three.”The President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday evening announced the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.In a nationwide broadcast\, the president extended the restriction by 14 days, saying the decision was a difficult one for his regime.Buhari said the initial lockdown helped Nigeria in its fight against the coronavirus.Statistics have shown that more males are infected with the coronavirus than females in Nigeria.This is according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday.The data, which was last updated on Monday, showed that 72 per cent of the infected persons in the country are males while 28 per cent are females.A further breakdown of the data also showed that people within the age group of 31-60 are mostly infected, having formed 55 per cent of patients.