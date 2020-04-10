May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora , who lost their lives to Covid 19, RIP. May the Lord heal the world 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/T1Nu77xP3G April 9, 2020

My Brother-in-law's Uncle is the first on the list 😥. Dr Alfa Sa'id, a retired Medical Doctor who was recalled to service due to the shortage of hands. His wife, a Medical Doctor as well also tested positive for COVID 19 😭. May Allah console the families of the bereaved. Amin. — DALHATU YUNUSA (@dalhatu_yunusa) April 9, 2020

The Federal Government has mourned 13 Nigerians who died of the coronavirus pandemic abroad.The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission [NIDCOM], Abike Dabiri-Erewa, released a list of the Nigerians who died since the outbreak started some four months ago on Thursday evening via TwitterOf the 13 deceased Nigerians, eight died in the United Kingdom while five died in the United States.Dabiri-Erewa posted a 55-second clip which listed the departed souls in the UK asandandwere profiled to have died of the infection in America.Dabiri-Erewa prayed that the souls of the departed ones find repose.“May the souls of our brothers and sisters in Diaspora, who lost their lives to COVID-19, rest in peace. May the Lord heal the world,” she tweeted.