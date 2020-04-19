



The British high commission and the United States embassy has described Abba Kyari, deceased presidential chief of staff, as a dedicated son of Nigeria.





In statements released on Saturday, the diplomatic missions commiserated with Kyari’s family and the entire country.





“On the passing of the presidential chief of staff, Abba Kyari, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes to express sincerest condolences to his family and to the government of Nigeria. We mourn with Nigeria at the loss of this dedicated son and public servant,” a Twitter post by the US diplomatic mission read.





In a statement signed by Catriona Laing, the British high commissioner to Nigeria, said Kyari exhibited a “tireless commitment to his beloved Nigeria” before his death.

“On behalf of Her Majesty’s government and the British high commission to Nigeria, I wish to offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Abba Kyari who died yesterday,” the statement read.





“I engaged regularly with Abba Kyari in his capacity as chief of staff to the president and greatly valued our open, honest and frank dialogue. He brought spirit, tenacity and a tireless commitment to his beloved Nigeria.





“He was highly respected in the international community as a passionate champion of Nigeria’s interests. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts are with his family on this very sad occasion.”





Kyari died on Friday aged 67 as a result of complications from COVID-19.





The late chief of staff was buried at Gudu Cemetery according to Islamic rites.



