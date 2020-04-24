



The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has ordered the extension of suspension placed on passport processing and migrant e-registration.





The date was postponed from 23rd April to 23rd May.





Babandede’s directive was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Sunday James.





It followed the federal government’s directives on restrictions on international flight and closure of land borders.





NIS explained that the extension would give the situation the deserved attention and approach, considering the successes achieved and the need to drastically reduce the spread.





“Meanwhile, the Service is taking advantage of this period to process all pending passport cases and the public will be duly informed when they are ready for collection at the expiration of the restriction order,” Babandede said.



