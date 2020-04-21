



The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended its 2020 recruitment deadline.





NIS made this known Monday night via its Twitter handle, @nigimmigration.





“Application period now extended to 30th April, 2020”, it tweeted at 8:15 pm.





An ‘advertisement for vacancies’ posted with the tweet contained the method of application.





Vacant positions are Inspectorate Cadre, Superintendent Cadre and Assistant Cadre.





This year’s recruitment was first announced on 13th March.





NIS spokesman, Sunday James, confirmed that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) approved the process.





Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, heads the board.





Prospective candidates are expected to have basic knowledge of computer operations.





To apply, applicants are to visit www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng and follow the instructions.



