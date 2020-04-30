Nigeria on Wednesday recorded its highest ever Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with last night’s confirmation of 196 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the country edges close to 2,000 confirmed cases of the deadly virus.The nation now has a total of 1,728 Coronavirus infections so far.The figure, one more above Tuesday’s 195 cases were recorded in Lagos (87); Kano (24); Gombe (18); Kaduna (17); Federal Capital Territory (16); Katsina (10); Sokoto (eight); Edo (seven) and Borno (six). Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa states have one case each.According to the NCDC, the number of discharged patients rose from 225 to 307.Fifty-five patients were discharged from isolation centres in Lagos and Katsina states.Lagos, which recorded 87 cases yesterday, discharged 49 patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and another isolation centre, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said yesterday.The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina, Dr Bello Suleiman, said six out of the 14 COVID-19 patients in Katsina State have been discharged after they tested negative twice.Sanwo-Olu said: “Twenty-eight females and 21 males, including a Greek national, were today (yesterday) discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba and Onikan to reunite with their families.“Among the 49 patients, 18 spent their times at the IDH in Yaba while the other 31 were treated at the Onikan Isolation Centre.“All these patients have fully recovered after testing negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings. And with this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 187.”According to FMC boss, a two-and a half-year-old child was among the patients, who were discharged after 19 days of treatment.According to Suleiman, all the discharged patients were from Daura Local Government Area of the state, where the first index case was recorded.