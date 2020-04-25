The National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, said this in Abeokuta, after he led members of the association to donate 1, 000 pieces of 125ml bottled hand sanitisers to the state government.Ogunyemi led ASUU’s members from the Lagos Zone to hand over the items to the state’s Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.The ASUU president said what Nigeria should learn from the pandemic was that investment in education would yield immeasurable dividends.He said, “For instance, conscious and determined investment in university education at national and sub-national levels would give our country quality medical scientists, behavioural scientists, creative scholars and other creams of informed citizens who can respond intelligently to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.“To achieve better results, we believe Nigerian governments at the federal and state levels need to work with public intellectuals and patriotic trade unions like ASUU.’’