



Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, says Nigeria will recover from COVID-19 before the rest of the world.





In a broadcast to church members on Sunday, the preacher said the country has begun its journey to normalcy.





“I believe that I have good news for us. I believe that the journey to normalcy has started,” Adeboye said.





“I am believing God that your pastors will soon return to their normal duties probably at most, I will spend one more Sunday with you after which the pastors will be back to their duties in Jesus name.





“The return journey to normalcy might not be very rapid or sudden. It might be gradual but it will be steady. I sincerely hope that when the battle is over, we will give all the glory to God.”





He encouraged members to continue to maintain basis hygiene and avoid non-essential travel.





“After the lockdown has been lifted, any journey abroad that is not essential, please suspend it.





“God is going to grant Nigeria and Africa healing before the rest of the world so stop jumping up and down. If the journey is not essential, don’t go.”





Advising members to pray against fire outbreaks, he said: “We have seen some but the really big one is on the way and we don’t want it to happen at all.





“Please against fire outbreaks and floods.”





He also urged members to clear their gutters and drainages before the rains begin.





As of Saturday, April 18, Nigeria had 356 active cases; having recorded 541 confirmed cases with 166 patients discharged and 19 deaths.