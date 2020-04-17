Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger, has suspended the lockdown measures in the state for Juma’at prayers.





Last week, the governor imposed a two-week lockdown as a part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.





Bello had said the measure became necessary following the confirmation of one case of the disease.





But in a statement on Friday, Lawal Tanko, an information officer in the office of the secretary to the state government, said the prayers would be held under strict precautionary measures.

Tanko said the prayers would be conducted within 30 minutes, adding that “the lockdown continues immediately after the Juma’at Prayers”.





“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that the State Government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday Prayer (Juma’at) for today Friday, 17th April 2020,” he said.





“The Juma’at Prayer is expected to hold between 11 am to 3 pm under strict observance of all the precautionary measures, using hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact base greetings.





“The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes; Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by Government on the containment of coronavirus pandemic in the state.”



17th April, 2020



